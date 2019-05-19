In the 1987 movie “Wall Street,” Gordon Gekko, played by Michael Douglas, famously (or infamously?) says, “Greed is good.”
The line is interesting and also misinterpreted. A common definition of greed is, “An intense and selfish desire for something, especially wealth or power.” Note the word “selfish” is included, which can be defined as, “Lacking consideration for others; concerned chiefly with one’s own personal profit or pleasure.” Neither word is very flattering, and few people would desire to be described that way. So did Gekko mean something bad was good? Probably not.
The words greed and selfish are seldom used by economists, not because of their negative connotation but because they have value judgments associated with them. We refer to them as normative because they are neither good nor bad but depend on the values of the user. Had Gekko said, “Self-interest is good” few economists would have noticed, but it would not have had the same impact. Yet the idea would have been exactly the same.
You have free articles remaining.
The role of self-interest goes back to the days of Adam Smith and is a driving force in successful capitalism. In 1776 he explained the best economic benefit for all can usually be accomplished when individuals act in their own self-interest. Capitalism and free enterprise depend on it.
Modern capitalism has successfully delivered a high average standard of living in our country. I am a capitalist. I believe in capitalism and free enterprise. However, we must recognize unfettered capitalism can be fraught with problems. In the quest for profits, capitalism creates incentives for businesses to seek ways to maximize their self-interest. Such things as burning cheap but dirty coal for energy, dumping toxic waste on the ground or in the streams, putting harmful chemicals in the air, using unsafe working environments for employees and hiring children to do adult labor are just a few of the things businesses have done in the name of self-interest to make more money. As a society, we have decided while we generally support capitalism, it must be regulated for the common good. And that falls to government.
Without government intervening in capitalism, the things I mentioned would go on unchecked. But, we have the EPA, OSHA, child labor laws and a host of other regulatory agencies ensuring that while we believe in the role of self-interest, we also believe it can potentially lead to undesirable outcomes for our society. Seeking regulation does not imply a desire for socialism. In fact, regulation is not only an affirmation of the success of capitalism but also a recognition its success depends open reining in excess self-interest.
It really is a simple notion. We have discovered capitalism and self-interest can create wealth and prosperity for large numbers of people. It puts in place incentives for all members of an economy to do their best. It just needs some guidelines to ensure it doesn’t go to extremes and create some undesirable results.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.