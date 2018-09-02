If you oversee Gov. Kim Reynolds’ re-election campaign and you are sitting in the headquarters, you must be feeling pretty good. I am assuming the power center has now been relocated from the temporary location of the state fair and the sun must be shining on the building.
Since the Democratic opponent was selected in June, the governor and her staff have successfully and quickly defined the major issue of the campaign: Will Iowans vote for Fred Hubbell, the modern-day robber baron of Iowa?
First, just a little history. At the close of the 19th century, America’s competitive market place was threatened by the domination of a few men over certain sections of the economy. John D. Rockefeller, he of Standard Oil, pretty much gained control of the nation’s oil supply. J.P. Morgan managed to capture the major railways across the nation. Andrew Carnegie made his mark in steel. These individuals and others acquired not only amazing wealth, they controlled all facets of their markets from production to distribution.
Yet, while they were rolling in riches, the country loathed them for their unethical business practices, not the least of which was an almost systematic raid on the U.S. Treasury. Even President Grover Cleveland had to go to them to borrow money on behalf of the government.
The era came to an end, or at least their power was diminished, by the passage in 1890 of the Sherman Anti-Trust Act, which first weakened and then broke up the monopolies. But here is what the modern Republicans remember most about these industrial giants: They may have been feared or respected, but they were not well liked.
So, as we enter September, here is the state of the race. You can vote for Fred Hubbell, he who closed stores, threw people out of work and then took a pay raise; or you can vote for Gov. Kim Reynolds, she of small town Iowa, a former county recorder, housed in a rural county courthouse, who really cares about you.
To be fair, the Hubbell campaign has helped this narrative. In two separate ads they have fought back, explained the store closings, denied the raise was related to the store shutdowns. In doing so, kept the issue alive as a topic of conversation.
Once again, the GOP has demonstrated it is particularly adroit at taking an opponent’s perceived strength, Hubbell’s being business management, and attacking it. Remember the coward John Kerry, he who was being shot at on a boat in Vietnam while his adversary was flying jet planes around Texas? You may recall Hillary Clinton, who suddenly became the darling of Wall Street in contrast to Donald Trump, who merely filed countless bankruptcy petitions for his casinos in New Jersey.
A common mistake political novices make is to defend themselves when attacked, rather than staying on the message that gave rise to their campaign. This is Mr. Hubbell’s first political race.
Late last week there were some signs the Democratic nominee had regained his footing.
New ads confront the Reynolds campaign about the mess privatization has made of medical care. Further targets exist for Hubbell with the closure of the state mental health facilities, the abrogation of public employees right to bargain for wages, inadequate funding for public education and the heavy restrictions on a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions.
So here is a prediction for you, with the following limitation: In making political forecasts, if you are not wrong 50 percent of the time, you aren’t trying. From this writer’s perception, the more the election is decided on issues, the better the opportunity for the Democratic nominee. But if it is determined on the public perception of who cares about you the most, I give the edge to the governor.
I base this on the fact that, until President Donald J. Trump, no robber baron was ever elected to high office.
