Cal Thomas: Why not call it Ferris Bueller's day off?

Before her speech, RedState.com reports, a student recited the Pledge of Allegiance, but not the one we are used to: “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America. And to the Republic for which it stands, one nation under Allah, indivisible, and with liberty and justice for all.”

This summer offers a unique opportunity for parents and their children. After more than a year of distance learning that has left some students behind, especially those in marginalized communities, now is an excellent time to rethink our entire education system. Public education, established three centuries ago with values that are in sharp contrast to what is taught today, has long exceeded its expiration date. Parents should take advantage of school choice in states that allow them to choose the schools — public, private, religious, or home school — which best teach subjects that matter and at a minimum do not undermine the country, its history (good and bad), their faith and societal values.