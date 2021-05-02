Cal Thomas: Virginia flunks math

Peggy Carr, associate commissioner of NAEP, is quoted in a US News story: “Over the past decade, there has been no progress in either mathematics or reading performance, and the lowest performing students are doing worse.” A study published in Contemporary Educational Psychology by Teachers College Professor Stephen Peverly and former TC students Zheng Zhou of St. John’s University and Tao Xin of Beijing Normal University (and reprinted in a Columbia University teachers publication) “suggests that Asian teachers simply know more about math. In a comparison of 162 third-grade mathematics teachers in the U.S. and the People’s Republic of China, the researchers found that while American teachers were more knowledgeable about general educational theories and classroom skills, Chinese teachers had stronger knowledge of the subject matter they were teaching, as well as a better understanding of the overall elementary curriculum that their students had covered and would cover in later years.”