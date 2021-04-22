Cal Thomas: The right verdict, the wrong reaction

Courier launches April digital subscription special

The guilty verdict against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on all counts was correct, based on the evidence, but the theatrics leading up to that trial and after the jurors had made their decision was outrageous.

Demonstrations, riots and looting around the country since the death of George Floyd had to have influenced the jury, the media and public opinion.

Comments before, during and after the trial by politicians were unhelpful to put it mildly. Rep. Maxine Waters represents a district in California. Why did she go to Minnesota to urge people to “stay on the street” and “get more confrontational” if Chauvin was acquitted? She did something similar when she urged those opposed to Donald Trump to show up at restaurants, gas stations and other public places and get in the faces of Trump officials. Waters denied she was inciting lawless behavior, but she had no problem claiming Trump encouraged the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi ridiculously said George Floyd sacrificed himself for justice.