CAL THOMAS: Summertime, but the living is not that easy

This history should prove an eternal warning that the power of the state must always be curbed by the people lest it become a functional or actual dictatorship.

Even before Germany was split into East and West to curb its power following World War II, it contained rival geographic interests. German courts and juries tended to favor one half over the other, and here Johnson provides a lesson for our own modern times: "Why did juries, representing ordinary middle-class people ... tend to side with the Easterners against the Westerners? One chief reason was what they were taught in the schools, which itself reflected the political tone of the universities. The tragedy of modern Germany is an object-lesson in the dangers of allowing academic life to become politicized."

Carl Schmidt, Germany's leading legal philosopher, argued "order could only be restored when the demands of the state were given over the quest for an illusionary freedom." Such a position was the natural outcome of what was being taught in German schools and universities. Anyone else notice similarities between academic and political institutions in modern America?