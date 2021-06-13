Cal Thomas: In pursuit of wisdom

Who on the left has broad public support? Most of the nationally known progressives have loud voices, but virtually no legislative records. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is the most familiar among this small group, but some believe she and the others are largely media creations.

Pre-pandemic, a Republican president and Republicans in general were on a roll. In virtually every category that matters — from the economy to immigration, to foreign policy — Republicans were winning. Were it not for the virus and Donald Trump’s caustic personality, Republicans almost certainly would still be in power.

Even so, notes McCarthy, Democrats lost House seats and are tied in the Senate. In a nod to the imminent future he adds, “The clearest lesson of all was that without the demonic caricature of President Trump to drive Democratic turnout in 2018 and last year, the Democrats would have no magnetic pull at all. The fateful question for Republicans, of course, is whether they can continue to attract the Trump coalition without Trump himself on the ballot.”

What if Trump runs again, as he claimed he might do in a kind of revenge campaign? The field is currently frozen as potential GOP candidates await Trump’s decision.