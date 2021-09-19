CAL THOMAS: Government must prioritize welfare reform

Responding to Democrats in her party who are troubled by the massive $3.5 trillion spending bill that would forever transform America into a debtor nation, Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked, “Where would you cut?”

Her question carries with it a conceit held by many politicians that every government program is sacred. Even suggesting that a decrease in the rate of spending increases can get a member trashed by those with vested or ideological interests in big government. Every government program inevitably attracts people with personal or political interests in maintaining it. The programs become like barnacles on a ship — useless, but difficult to remove.

I have long promoted the idea that what is needed is an outside auditor to come to Washington, D.C., and review every program and agency, recommending which ones to keep and more importantly identifying which ones have outlived their usefulness, or were never useful.

While awaiting that day, which likely will never come, I accept Pelosi’s challenge. It isn’t difficult to find places to cut. Entitlement programs must be reformed. Instead, Pelosi and many of her fellow Democrats want to expand them, addicting more people to Washington, apparently hoping that out of gratitude they will always vote for Democrats, making America a virtual one-party nation.