Cal Thomas: Cuba Libre! and the left

People on the far left have become so predictable that their statements are no longer “breaking news.” They would be hilarious if they weren’t outrageous or if they didn’t contribute to the undermining of human rights and freedom in other countries. Some on the left speak favorably about the evil twins of communism and socialism.

One of many examples has resurfaced after last week’s uprising in Cuba by thousands who have demanded freedom from dictatorship. Nikole Hannah-Jones, author of the “1619 Project,” which seeks to teach history to public school students through the prism of slavery, said in a 2019 podcast that she believes Cuba is the most equal country in the Western hemisphere and might serve as a model for her project’s integration agenda.

While acknowledging she is not an expert on race, Hannah-Jones said she believes Cuba is the most “equal” and “multiracial” country in the hemisphere, which she attributed to socialism.

In 2017, The Wall Street Journal published an opinion column by author David Satter titled, “100 years of Communism — 100 million dead.” Such numbers do not deter communism’s enablers.