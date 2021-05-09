Cal Thomas: Central Insanity Agency

Really? What else could it be?

Forget the other stuff. Why would the CIA be fine with an agent suffering from such a malady?

Some conservatives immediately began mocking the video. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said: “If you’re a Chinese communist, or an Iranian mullah, or Kim Jong-un ... would this scare you? We’ve come a long way from Jason Bourne,” a reference to the star of the spy movies, not to mention the real-life drama of Virginia Hall, whose World War II exploits for British, French and American intelligence are chronicled in a book by Sonia Purnell entitled “A Woman of No Importance.”

Donald Trump Jr. joined the mock fest when he tweeted that the agency has gone “full woke. China and Russia love this” and are “laughing their asses off.” Trump junior added: “wokeness is the kind of twisted PSYOP (psychological operations) a spy agency would invent to destroy a country from inside out.” Such operations have traditionally been used to influence the reasoning and emotions of people, a strategy now full-blown in America.

The late historian Will Durant had the definitive statement about what happens to nations that ignore traditions and policies that have worked in the past: “A great civilization is not conquered from without until it has destroyed itself within”