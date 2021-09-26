CAL THOMAS: An economic history lesson

During a meeting last month, Xi signaled plans to go even further, emphasizing a goal of “common prosperity.”

Does this not sound like former President Barack Obama’s pledge to “spread the wealth around” and attempts by President Biden and a Congress led by Democrats to increase taxes on the wealthy, including corporations which, when prospering, hire people who pay taxes, increasing government revenue?

In the cases of China and the U.S. — when our government is run by Democrats — ideology and party control trumps policy success. Some people prefer power to positive outcomes. It’s all about control.

The policies of communists like Lenin, Stalin and Mao have caused millions of deaths, widespread poverty, and loss of individual freedom. The policies of John F. Kennedy (who cut taxes and was anti-communist), Ronald Reagan and, yes, Donald Trump, lifted many “boats,” encouraging initiative and hard work and thus spreading prosperity around.