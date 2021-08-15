Cal Thomas: America never understood Afghanistan

Among the 400 interviews conducted with officials from the George W. Bush, Obama and Trump administrations, three-star Army General Douglas Lute, who served as the Afghan war czar for Bush and Obama, is quoted by Whitlock as saying: "We were devoid of a fundamental understanding of Afghanistan - we didn't know what we were doing."

Lute might have asked the military leaders of the old Soviet Union who occupied the country in the '70s but failed to subdue it and were forced to pull out.

Lute added: "If the American people knew the magnitude of this dysfunction ..." which he blamed on bureaucratic breakdowns "among Congress, the Pentagon and the State Department."

Does this sound familiar? Lies told about military success and more lies about progress not being made. It reminds us of "light at the end of the tunnel" claims during the Vietnam War. As with Afghanistan, we learned nothing about Vietnam from the French who occupied the country in 1946 and were forced to withdraw from it following the infamous battle with the Viet Minh at Dien Bien Phu in 1954.

As usual, America thought it could do better and got bogged down in a war with North Vietnam and the Viet Cong that cost more than 58,000 U.S. lives and, according to figures released by Vietnam, 2 million overall, including civilians.