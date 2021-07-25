Byron York: The 2020 polling disaster

So all those Republicans who said the polls were slanted against Trump and the GOP — they were right.

Now, the question is why. Many Republicans will answer that it’s simple — that the polls were just biased. Indeed, don’t ever discount the possibility that pure bias is at work. But a panel of political scientists and polling experts appointed by the AAPOR found that pollsters had managed to avoid repeating the mistake they made in 2016 — undercounting voters without a college degree who voted for Trump. So if that wasn’t the problem in 2020, what was?

The analysts do not think the issue was specifically Trump, or pollsters would have done better on the senators and governors races. They also couldn’t find any specific group of voters that they missed. Instead, they focused on the theory that many Republicans distrust the media and pollsters so much that they would not respond to polling requests. Focusing only on those Republicans who were receptive to pollsters gave the polls a skewed view of GOP attitudes.

“That the polls overstated Biden’s support in whiter, more rural and less densely populated states is suggestive (but not conclusive) that the polling error resulted from too few Trump supporters responding to polls,” the report says. “A larger polling error was found in states with more Trump supporters.”