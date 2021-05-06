Byron York: No, there is no mandate to remake America

Does President Joe Biden have a mandate to rebuild the United States? To remake American capitalism? To reshape the role of government? The president’s Democratic supporters say yes. But the results of the election that brought Biden to office say no.

Biden advocates argue that he can bring change to America in the style of Franklin Delano Roosevelt during the New Deal and Lyndon Johnson during the Great Society. “Will Joe Biden take his place alongside FDR and LBJ?” asks a news analysis on CNN.com. Authors Stephen Collinson and Caitlin Hu seem optimistic — if Biden can pass his massive “infrastructure” bill, they write, he “will lay claim to a spot in the Democratic pantheon alongside Franklin Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson who used vast government power to reorient the economy and benefit the poor with their New Deal and Great Society programs.”

“Can Biden Join FDR and LBJ in the Democratic Party’s Pantheon?” asks National Public Radio. “Biden, Like FDR and LBJ, Sees Opportunity in a Moment of Crisis,” says historian Doris Kearns Goodwin. “Biden is planning for a Great Society 2.0,” writes Washington Post columnist James Hohmann.