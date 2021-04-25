Byron York: Finally, facts about Capitol riot casualty

It took nearly 3 1/2 months for the District of Columbia medical examiner’s office to announce a cause of death for Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who helped defend the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot and died the next day in a local hospital. The medical examiner ruled Sicknick died of natural causes after suffering two strokes.

Medical examiner Francisco Diaz told The Washington Post the autopsy found no evidence the 42-year-old officer suffered an allergic reaction to chemical irritants, which Diaz said would have caused Sicknick’s throat to quickly seize. Diaz also said there was no evidence of internal or external injuries. So Sicknick did not die from the rioters striking him with a fire extinguisher, as originally reported. Nor did he die from being hit by bear spray, as was theorized after the fire extinguisher explanation fell apart.

Diaz also gave the Post a new timeline for the events leading up to Sicknick’s death. “Sicknick collapsed seven hours and 40 minutes after he was sprayed, and then died nearly 24 hours after that.” According to the federal indictment of two rioters charged in Sicknick’s death, the officer was hit by bear spray at 2:23 p.m. Jan. 6. That would mean he collapsed around 10 p.m. that night, and died the next night.