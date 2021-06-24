Byron York: Democrats trapped in a progressive echo chamber

The reason Democrats in Washington are increasingly frustrated is because their legislative ambitions far outstrip their congressional majorities. They have no majority at all in the U.S. Senate — it is evenly divided, 50-50, between Republicans and Democrats — and depend on Vice President Kamala Harris to break ties. They have a tiny majority in the House.

Now, a new report looks at why Democrats failed to win a bigger majority in the House and any majority in the Senate. Three activist groups — Third Way, The Collective PAC and Latino Victory — studied the party’s underwhelming performance in House and Senate races in 2020. And they’ve come up with answers that some progressive Democrats will probably not want to hear.

First, they concluded that party leaders’ hopes were just too high going into the election. Democrats had won big in the 2018 midterms, picking up 41 seats in the House. They expected another big win in 2020, and party leaders like Nancy Pelosi said so repeatedly.

“We heard from campaign strategists that the party drove up expectations by publicly signaling it expected to win everywhere it made a play,” the report said. Those sky-high expectations, based in part on poor polling that undercounted white non-college voters who were open to the Republican message, led to Democratic overconfidence.