BYRON YORK: Democratic pollsters admit: We darn near lost

Remember that all of these pollsters are Democrats. Still, there seems little doubt the problems they encountered also afflicted nonpartisan pollsters as well, including those cited in media reports. The result was that many observers got it wrong again -- almost as badly as they got it wrong in 2016.

The underlying question: Was it all Trump? Was there something specific about the former president and the voters he attracted that undermined the efficacy of polling? To put it another way, will polls become at least a bit more accurate when Trump is not on the ballot? The pollsters conclude that the inherent problem of polling -- predicting who will turn out and how they will vote -- were much tougher in the Trump years. "This problem appears to have been amplified when Trump was on the ballot," they write, "and it is these particular voters who Trump activated that did not participate in polls."

It seems true that Trump had a particular appeal to some voters that no future candidate will be able to duplicate. But it's also true that polls had problems before Trump, and that problematic polls can be megaphoned by some media outlets that have a clear bias in favor of Democrats. Those problems will not go away in 2024, even if Donald Trump is not in the race.

Byron York is chief political correspondent for The Washington Examiner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0