Alan Guebert: Worker wages are not the cause of higher food prices

After my first year at the Big U, I returned to the southern Illinois dairy farm of my youth for a summer of work. The first task, however, was to ask my father to double my hourly pay from 50-cents an hour, the amount I’d been paid through high school, to $1 per hour.

“Well,” Dad said calmly, “a dollar an hour is a man’s wage and I don’t see a man standing in front of me.” Discussion over.

Federal minimum wage that year was $2 an hour but no “hired man” — or, evidently, “hired boy” — ever received that wage from my father.

I didn’t make the same mistake the following summer. After a month home at, again, 50-cents an hour, I returned to the university to work at its dairy research farms for the fantastic wage of $2.10 an hour.

And my father? He encouraged it because hired men (and even hired sons) back then were both plentiful and cheap. He also had the law on his side; farm workers were exempt from federal wage requirements.

Little has changed since. According to a recent U.S. Department of Labor National Agricultural Workers Survey, the “average total income of farm workers is between $15,000 to $17,499 a year for individuals and $20,000 to $24,999 for a family.”