Alan Guebert: This time the scoreboard tells the whole story

In farming, the late Farm Journal economist John Marten liked to say, we keep score with acres.

Right or wrong, acres — and the wealth they represent — have always been a measure of personal and professional success. The converse is true, too; the lack or loss of acres usually implies failure of sorts.

That critical measure is at the center of the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture effort to remedy its well-documented, “vast” and “systematic” discrimination against “minority farmers” through Section 1005 of the recently enacted $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, commonly referred to as the 2021 COVID relief package.

In the new legislation, Congress set aside as much as $4 billion to address the devastating impact USDA’s failure to fully implement and fairly administer color-blind, government ag lending programs. That failure can, as usual, be found in the numbers.

According to USDA, 949,889 Black farmers worked 41.4 million acres in 1920. Today, just 48,697, or only 1.4% of American’s 3.4 million farmers, own or rent 4.7 million acres, a staggering 88% less than a century earlier.

By any measure — acres, farmers, percentages — that’s a virtual wipeout.