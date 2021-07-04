Alan Guebert: The ag politics of being agriculturally apolitical

In public remarks to the Iowa Farmers Union’s “Lunch & Learn” webinar series June 24, Rasmussen rattled some of Iowa’s political and ag leaders by wondering if a new state initiative to sequester carbon was “just another subsidy scheme” rather than a serious attempt to address climate change.

His proof? Gov. Kim Reynolds’ newly named carbon sequestration panel “has no environmental-group representation,” reported the Iowa Capital Dispatch on June 26, “but plenty of ag-group members,” including one of the guv’s biggest Big Ag campaign contributors.

And that was just part of what he said; throughout much of his 16-slide presentation, Rasmussen questioned heaps of ag theology. For example, he asked the group if climate change is at least partial proof that our mission “to feed the planet” is, in fact, “degrading the planet.”

Shortly thereafter, Rasmussen crossed the metaphorical Rubicon of farm politics: he dished dirt — literally — on ethanol. His entire quote, again, courtesy of the Iowa Capital Dispatch, was pure political heresy to Big Ag.