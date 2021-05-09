ALAN GUEBERT: Organic farm rules need to be reviewed soon, not slowly rewritten

Unless, he suggests, organic farmers push USDA to reconsider where “lesser standards” are sure to lead — a less valuable market that threatens the existence of every organic grower, big and small.

As such, Thicke linked up with a non-government organic effort called the Real Organic Program in 2018 to do what he felt USDA wasn’t: to certify new farms under the old standards and promote their products as “real” organic.

Despite early success, few in the group want the confusion that comes with a competing organic program. Ideally, USDA and its now-returned former boss, Iowan Tom Vilsack, will review NOP and consider closing some “loopholes” that the group believes allowed organic standards to slide.

To begin that conversation, Thicke and nearly four dozen other former members of the National Organic Standards Board sent Secretary of Agriculture Vilsack a letter in late April that outlined changes USDA “could easily adopt” to restore the “public trust” in the “integrity” of the NOP. It was clear, concise, and respectful.

And it was received that way. “The secretary replied quite quickly,” says Thicke, “and we’re working to set up a meeting later this month.”