Alan Guebert: Managing climate risk is good business

That is something Congress can fix fast if it’s committed to underwriting climate-resiliency in the coming decade.

For example, since the Farm Credit System is a GSE, or a government-sponsored enterprise, it receives market benefits because of its special status. As such, Congress could require it to make climate-friendly lending the standard for all loans to farmers, ranchers, cooperatives, and rural communities.

Congress could require USDA to do the same in its direct ag lending, estimated at $17 billion in 2018. If commercial lenders were added in, Congress could influence another $170 billion in ag loans.

To get an even bigger climate-change bang for their dollars, Congress (and lenders) might offer even larger loan and larger federal crop and livestock insurance subsidies to farmers who add (or add to) a complementary crop/pasture/livestock enterprise to their farms or ranchers to maximize climate mitigation.

There are other, climate-affecting actions lenders could take— make soil health a measure in loan appraisal, write clean water incentives into loans, steer borrowers into longer-term “relationship” loans — to make agriculture more climate friendly and more sustainable.