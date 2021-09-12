Alan Guebert: Hold the sickle, CRP needs a new, bigger hammer

To say the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s biggest environmental program, the Conservation Reserve Program, or CRP, is at a crossroads is like saying climate change might be a problem.

After all, the phrase “climate change” understates today’s dilemma until, for example, you learn that 47% of the continental U.S. is now in drought, 2.7 million acres of the West have burned this year, and the 8% of the U.S. economy built on the flow of Colorado River is drying up faster than, well, the flow of the Colorado River.

So, yeah, climate change is a problem.

Equally problematic is USDA’s biggest, best hammer to make a dent in it, CRP, because it, too, is shrinking even as the challenge of climate change grows.

The numbers prove it. The latest CRP general sign-up period that ended earlier this summer lured in only 2.8 million acres of the 4 million acres the Biden administration hoped to attract. Worse, that shortfall will be magnified when CRP contracts expire on an estimated 3 million acres later this month.

That means CRP’s total acres likely will drop below today’s 20.6 million, already the lowest total since the program’s debut enrollment period in 1986/87.