Alan Guebert: Ethanol’s future is running out of gas

Good luck on achieving either because, in early August, the Biden White House announced its goal for up to 50% of all new cars sold by 2030 to be electric-powered. U.S. carmakers, already on that road, eagerly accepted the challenge.

Neither Biden plan — reduced biofuel blending mandates or increased governmental favoritism of electric cars and trucks — means the end of ethanol. Together, however, they make it plain that ag-based biofuels, and ethanol in particular, face a very tough future in the coming years.

How severe is yet to be determined but corn-rich states like Iowa, where about 60% of the state’s field corn flows to ethanol plants, will be hardest hit. Nebraska, the nation’s second-largest state producer of ethanol, will take a hard pop, too.

In fact, Nebraska might face more pressure because much of its corn is grown under irrigation. The 2017 Ag Census, the most recent census numbers available, shows 4.5 million of Nebraska’s 9.5 million corn acres that year were irrigated. (The 2017 Ag Census also shows Nebraska with more total irrigated acres than California: 8.6 million compared to 7.8 million.)