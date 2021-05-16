Alan Guebert: China’s buying binge continues… until it doesn’t

This change, however, can’t change China’s demographic challenge in the coming decade: It still has too many people to feed from too little land.

In the past, notes aei in a May 10 post, that mattered less. For example, from the 1970s through the 1990s, “China’s production and consumption of soybeans was nearly lock-step.”

Of course, balancing the books back then often came with the wave of an autocrat’s hand, not the market’s free hand.

Soon thereafter, though, a growing, more trade-dependent economy took root and “(a)round 2000 … China’s consumption of soybeans surged from 20 million metric tons to 114 million in 2020/21.”

That’s an “average annualized 7.6%” growth rate. As a result, China quickly grew to become the big dog in the global bean business and, now, it buys “more than 60% of globally imported soybeans.”

The growth picture for Chinese corn imports is similar. From the 1970s onward, “Production and consumption have been essentially in lock-step. … In the last three years, however, domestic consumption has outpaced production … [and] for the 2020/21 marketing year, China purchased 13% of the globally traded corn.”