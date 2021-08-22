Alan Guebert: Big business also a beneficiary of food aid

A 25% increase in SNAP benefits sounds like an absolute windfall until you do the math. According to FERN, the Food & Environment Reporting Network, the Biden administration’s boost in food assistance will increase “SNAP benefits by $36 per person per month from their pre-pandemic average of $121 per month.”

That means that after Oct. 1, SNAP recipients will move from spending an average $1.33 per meal per month to a whopping $1.75 per meal per month.

But that’s not entirely accurate either. While the Oct. 1 boost will increase monthly benefits 25%, the actual rise will be just 10% because previous “emergency” Covid legislation had already raised standard SNAP benefits 15%.

Before SNAP critics rise to (again) baselessly claim that enhanced benefits will encourage enrollment, the fact is that the pandemic — not a crack at a measly $0.42 more per meal — has already done that: 6 million more Americans enrolled in SNAP during the pandemic when dire need, not nickel-and-dime benefits, fueled the rise.

Few people, after all, choose to be poor and no one chooses to be both poor and hungry.

The additional people and better benefits will increase SNAP costs. In 2019, the program cost $60.4 billion; in 2021, USDA forecasts the cost will total $114 billion.