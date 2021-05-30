Alan Guebert: Beware of philosopher kings and prophets of ‘synthetic alternatives’

Dr. Rob Mixsell of Genesis Health System talks about being first in Davenport to receive COVID-19 vaccine.

Shortly after America’s largest private farmland owners, Microsoft billionaires Bill and Melinda Gates, acknowledged their pending divorce, some wag on Twitter wondered what might be the appropriate time to wait before he approached the soon-to-be-former missus to ask about renting some of her farmland.

While he was joking, it’s no joke that the about-to-split pair owns the largest amount of working farmland in the nation. According to the Winter 2020 issue of The Land Report (TLR), a quarterly magazine that tracks U.S. land sales, Bill and Melinda Gates now own 242,000 acres of farmland worth “more than $690 million.”

If their “transitional” and “recreational” acres are added in, the Gateses own 268,984 acres.

According to TLR, most of it was acquired through Cascade Investments LLC, a private, Washington State-based firm that handles both the Gates family’s personal investments and those of the $50-billion Gates Foundation, a global philanthropic effort dedicated to fight “poverty, disease, and inequity.”

Much of the land, mostly purchased in the last decade, lies in the South: 69,071 acres in Louisiana, 47,927 acres in Arkansas, 16,963 acres in Mississippi, and 14,828 in Florida.