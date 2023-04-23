ALAN GUEBERT
Early in November, two months before Republicans took control of the U.S. House of Representatives, Pennsylvania’s Glenn Thompson, the incoming chairman of the House Ag Committee, laid down an old GOP marker as one of his upcoming committee goals.
The soon-to-be-anointed ag boss, as previously noted in this space, “believes SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, needs ‘work and job training’ requirements ‘for certain beneficiaries.’”
“Yes, that old ‘no work-no SNAP’ idea,” I wrote, “rejected in the 2018 farm bill debate, will likely see its reprise under Thompson.”
And it did on April 17, reported Politico, when House Speaker Kevin McCarthy outlined “broad moves to restrict food assistance for millions of low-income Americans” as a key element in his “new debt limit negotiating proposal” with the White House.
Truth be told, betting that House Republicans will push for deep cuts to SNAP, the old food stamp program, every year – any year, really – is like guessing the rooster will crow at dawn. It’s a slam dunk; bet the farm.
Many of McCarthy’s Republican allies in Congress, however, welcomed his SNAP trial balloon like it was a Chinese spy balloon. “‘I’m sure it won’t be easy,’ said John Thune (S.D.) the No. 2 Republican in the Senate.
Wall Street, McCarthy’s chosen site for his big deficit/big budget speech, yawned at its no-surprise contents. The three major stock indices – the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 – each ended the day with sleepy, 0.3 of one percent gain.
Capitol Hill pros, however, weren’t as disinterested. One “GOP Senate aide,” Politico noted, “...was less diplomatic [than Thune]: ‘I mean, Godspeed. … We’re going to live in reality over here” in the Senate, he offered.
Moreover, “Senate Democrats have said such measures are dead on arrival in the upper chamber” and, to ensure it, they will also have the “... help of key Senate Republicans.”
They won’t be the only Republicans running from Speaker McCarthy’s pruning saw. “Taking a tough line would please the most conservative GOP members,” Politico explained, “but alienate Republicans from swing districts, and vice versa.”
Currently, there are 18 House Republicans that hail from congressional districts won by President Joe Biden in 2020. Given McCarthy’s paper-thin, five-seat House majority, anything that threatens the reelection of a handful of them, threatens McCarthy’s debt and budget proposals as well as his political future.
And everyone – McCarthy, his swing district members, the White House, and congressional Dems – know it.
Which goes to the heart of what McCarthy hopes to do with his SNAP-cutting gambit: Since the House GOP has no workable plan to raise the nation’s debt ceiling or pass a 2024 federal budget, McCarthy is dancing – buying time – while his caucus cobbles together plans to challenge the White House on both fronts.
It’s a high-wire act in a hurricane.
First, McCarthy faces a fast-approaching, mid-June deadline to pass a debt ceiling plan. Second – amid constant White House needling – he also needs a 2024 budget plan. Third, Dems hold both the upper hand and upper chamber in debt and budget talks and will kill any House plan deemed too restrictive. Also, few House and Senate leaders believe delaying the debt fight until 2024, a presidential election year, is a good idea.
There’s another new reason, too: Nearly every farm and commodity group – even the most politically conservative of them – keenly understands it must give SNAP its full-throated support if farmers hope to influence a favorable 2023 farm bill.
That simple fact was on display “at a farm bill listening session” in “an upstate New York district” April 14 where, reported Politico, “local farmers, food bank operators and anti-hunger advocates urged lawmakers to defend and even expand current SNAP programs.”
Importantly, one of the witnesses was the “vice president of the New York branch of the American Farm Bureau Federation” who “told the lawmakers … not to think of SNAP as a ‘city thing,’ noting that the program is a key lifeline to low-income Americans in rural areas where food insecurity ‘is higher than it’s ever been.’”
That’s wise advice for any wannabe successful politician, Republican or Democrat.
Over the past 20 years, the U.S. has weathered multiple major financial crises, natural disasters, and dramatic shifts in consumer behaviors. Yet the vast majority of states have managed to grow enough jobs to keep the nation's economy going.
The U.S. has added close to 21 million jobs since 2003, while the population has grown nearly twice that amount. Over that time, more than two dozen states have increased their employment by double-digit percentages.
Swyft Filings used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to rank all 50 states and Washington D.C. by the percentage change in jobs from the second quarter (Q2) 2003 to Q2 2022, breaking ties according to which state had more overall job gains. For additional context about the labor force and earnings, statistics were also gathered from BLS data on average weekly wages, unemployment, and labor force participation, and state population information from Census Bureau data.
The second quarter of 2022 marked the point at which most states had recovered all of the jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic—the biggest shock to the U.S. workforce and economy since the 2007-2008 financial crisis. Some states have seen high-wage jobs grow more quickly than others over the last two years, including North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, according to credit rating agency
Fitch Ratings.
Over the two decades studied for this ranking, workers 55 and older became an increasing
share of the national workforce, and a far larger proportion than younger workers. In fact, roughly all of the employment growth from 2000 to 2020 was driven by workers 60 years and older, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic and the bullish stock market of 2020-2021 pushed many older workers to
retire or depart the workforce. According to a study from the Schwartz Center for Economic Policy Analysis, the pandemic added more than one million Americans to the retired population—but retirement was often preceded by a period of unemployment, meaning that many may have chosen to retire when they weren't able to find another job. Older Americans have also suffered the largest share of pandemic-related deaths.
A few states have seen near-stagnant job growth or an overall loss of jobs compared to 20 years ago, including West Virginia,
Louisiana, and Michigan. In West Virginia, economists at West Virginia University point to an overreliance on the coal export industry and low participation rate in the workforce as forces holding back economic growth. Only 1 in 2 adults in the state are working or looking for work.
Continue reading to see how states stack up regarding job increases over the last two decades.
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#51. West Virginia
- Percent employment change since 2003: -2.0%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 685,700
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 672,100
- Percent population change since 2003: -2.0%
--- 2003 population: 1.8 million
--- 2022 population: 1.8 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $573
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,013
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.7%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 55.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 55.2%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#50. Michigan
- Percent employment change since 2003: -1.7%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 4.4 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 4.3 million
- Percent population change since 2003: -0.1%
--- 2003 population: 10.0 million
--- 2022 population: 10.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $728
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,183
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 7.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 65.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 60.1%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#49. Louisiana
- Percent employment change since 2003: -1.6%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.9 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.8 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +1.5%
--- 2003 population: 4.5 million
--- 2022 population: 4.6 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $579
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,067
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.7%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 61.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 59.0%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#48. Vermont
- Percent employment change since 2003: +0.0%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 297,800
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 297,700
- Percent population change since 2003: +4.7%
--- 2003 population: 0.6 million
--- 2022 population: 0.6 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $609
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,135
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.5%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 70.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 61.6%
Albert Pego // Shutterstock
#47. Connecticut
- Percent employment change since 2003: +0.1%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.7 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.7 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +4.1%
--- 2003 population: 3.5 million
--- 2022 population: 3.6 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $874
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,458
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.6%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 67.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 64.6%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#46. Ohio
- Percent employment change since 2003: +1.0%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 5.3 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 5.4 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +2.8%
--- 2003 population: 11.4 million
--- 2022 population: 11.8 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $654
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,127
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 67.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 62.0%
Canva
#45. Rhode Island
- Percent employment change since 2003: +1.3%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 482,200
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 488,600
- Percent population change since 2003: +2.1%
--- 2003 population: 1.1 million
--- 2022 population: 1.1 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $671
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,227
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.6%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.7%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 67.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 63.4%
George Wirt // Shutterstock
#44. Illinois
- Percent employment change since 2003: +3.2%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 5.8 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 6.0 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +0.2%
--- 2003 population: 12.6 million
--- 2022 population: 12.6 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $751
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,325
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.8%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 66.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 64.6%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#43. Mississippi
- Percent employment change since 2003: +3.8%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.1 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.1 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +2.5%
--- 2003 population: 2.9 million
--- 2022 population: 2.9 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $521
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $887
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.3%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 61.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 55.5%
Canva
#42. Maine
- Percent employment change since 2003: +5.3%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 605,500
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 637,600
- Percent population change since 2003: +6.0%
--- 2003 population: 1.3 million
--- 2022 population: 1.4 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $569
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,086
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.3%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 66.7%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 59.0%
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#41. Wisconsin
- Percent employment change since 2003: +5.7%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.7 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 2.9 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +7.5%
--- 2003 population: 5.5 million
--- 2022 population: 5.9 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $628
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,097
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.8%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 72.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 66.4%
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#40. Kansas
- Percent employment change since 2003: +6.4%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.3 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.4 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +7.9%
--- 2003 population: 2.7 million
--- 2022 population: 2.9 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $591
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,039
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.7%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 70.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 66.5%
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#39. Pennsylvania
- Percent employment change since 2003: +6.4%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 5.5 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 5.9 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +4.8%
--- 2003 population: 12.4 million
--- 2022 population: 13.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $689
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,252
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.8%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 64.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 61.7%
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#38. Maryland
- Percent employment change since 2003: +6.9%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.5 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 2.6 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +12.2%
--- 2003 population: 5.5 million
--- 2022 population: 6.2 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $761
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,378
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.9%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 69.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 65.9%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#37. New Jersey
- Percent employment change since 2003: +7.3%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 3.9 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 4.2 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +7.7%
--- 2003 population: 8.6 million
--- 2022 population: 9.3 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $850
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,440
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.0%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 66.1%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 62.9%
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#36. Missouri
- Percent employment change since 2003: +7.4%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.7 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 2.9 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +8.2%
--- 2003 population: 5.7 million
--- 2022 population: 6.2 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $639
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,106
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.8%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 68.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 63.0%
TommyBrison // Shutterstock
#35. Hawaii
- Percent employment change since 2003: +7.5%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 569,600
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 612,600
- Percent population change since 2003: +15.1%
--- 2003 population: 1.3 million
--- 2022 population: 1.4 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $635
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,152
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.1%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 65.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 60.8%
Canva
#34. Alaska
- Percent employment change since 2003: +7.8%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 305,700
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 329,500
- Percent population change since 2003: +13.1%
--- 2003 population: 0.6 million
--- 2022 population: 0.7 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $723
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,237
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 7.8%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 72.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 66.1%
Canva
#33. Indiana
- Percent employment change since 2003: +8.7%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.8 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 3.1 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +10.3%
--- 2003 population: 6.2 million
--- 2022 population: 6.8 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $623
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,083
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.3%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 67.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 63.1%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#32. New Mexico
- Percent employment change since 2003: +8.9%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 755,200
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 822,400
- Percent population change since 2003: +12.6%
--- 2003 population: 1.9 million
--- 2022 population: 2.1 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $579
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,040
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.0%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 63.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 56.9%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#31. Iowa
- Percent employment change since 2003: +8.9%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.4 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.6 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +8.8%
--- 2003 population: 2.9 million
--- 2022 population: 3.2 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $572
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,057
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.6%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 71.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 67.8%
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#30. Kentucky
- Percent employment change since 2003: +9.2%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.7 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.9 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +9.6%
--- 2003 population: 4.1 million
--- 2022 population: 4.5 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $608
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,070
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.7%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 62.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 58.1%
Rotorhead 30A Productions // Shutterstock
#29. New Hampshire
- Percent employment change since 2003: +9.3%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 614,700
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 671,900
- Percent population change since 2003: +9.0%
--- 2003 population: 1.3 million
--- 2022 population: 1.4 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $692
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,349
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.5%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 71.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 65.6%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#28. Minnesota
- Percent employment change since 2003: +9.3%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.6 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 2.9 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +13.1%
--- 2003 population: 5.1 million
--- 2022 population: 5.7 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $723
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,289
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.9%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 1.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 75.1%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 68.5%
Canva
#27. Alabama
- Percent employment change since 2003: +9.8%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.8 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 2.0 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +12.7%
--- 2003 population: 4.5 million
--- 2022 population: 5.1 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $602
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,069
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.1%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 62.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 57.2%
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock
#26. Arkansas
- Percent employment change since 2003: +10.4%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.1 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.2 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +11.8%
--- 2003 population: 2.7 million
--- 2022 population: 3.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $546
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $997
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.9%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 62.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 57.0%
Canva
#25. Wyoming
- Percent employment change since 2003: +11.0%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 252,700
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 280,600
- Percent population change since 2003: +15.5%
--- 2003 population: 0.5 million
--- 2022 population: 0.6 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $563
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,048
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.1%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 71.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 63.5%
LBill45 // Shutterstock
#24. Nebraska
- Percent employment change since 2003: +11.4%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 887,500
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 988,500
- Percent population change since 2003: +13.2%
--- 2003 population: 1.7 million
--- 2022 population: 2.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $565
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,060
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.0%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 1.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 74.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 70.0%
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
#23. Delaware
- Percent employment change since 2003: +11.6%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 408,900
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 456,400
- Percent population change since 2003: +24.5%
--- 2003 population: 0.8 million
--- 2022 population: 1.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $748
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,227
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.6%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 66.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 61.2%
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
#22. New York
- Percent employment change since 2003: +11.9%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 8.3 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 9.3 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +2.6%
--- 2003 population: 19.2 million
--- 2022 population: 19.7 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $851
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,587
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.5%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 62.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 60.1%
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#21. Massachusetts
- Percent employment change since 2003: +14.2%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 3.2 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 3.7 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +8.7%
--- 2003 population: 6.4 million
--- 2022 population: 7.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $849
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,637
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.9%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.7%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 68.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 66.0%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#20. Virginia
- Percent employment change since 2003: +14.4%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 3.5 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 3.9 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +17.9%
--- 2003 population: 7.4 million
--- 2022 population: 8.7 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $719
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,316
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 68.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 63.9%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#19. Washington DC
- Percent employment change since 2003: +14.7%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 651,600
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 747,600
- Percent population change since 2003: +18.2%
--- 2003 population: 0.6 million
--- 2022 population: 0.7 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $1,150
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $2,139
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 7.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 5.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 67.1%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 72.9%
f11photo // Shutterstock
#18. Oklahoma
- Percent employment change since 2003: +14.7%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.4 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.6 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +14.7%
--- 2003 population: 3.5 million
--- 2022 population: 4.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $566
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,016
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.7%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 64.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 60.7%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#17. California
- Percent employment change since 2003: +18.9%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 15.1 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 17.9 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +10.7%
--- 2003 population: 35.3 million
--- 2022 population: 39.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $790
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,572
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 7.0%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 66.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 62.5%
Marek Masik // Shutterstock
#16. Tennessee
- Percent employment change since 2003: +20.7%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.6 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 3.2 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +20.6%
--- 2003 population: 5.8 million
--- 2022 population: 7.1 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $628
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,152
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.7%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 64.7%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 61.2%
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock
#15. South Dakota
- Percent employment change since 2003: +21.1%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 374,900
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 454,000
- Percent population change since 2003: +19.1%
--- 2003 population: 0.8 million
--- 2022 population: 0.9 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $507
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $997
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 3.5%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 73.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 68.9%
JohnDSmith // Shutterstock
#14. South Carolina
- Percent employment change since 2003: +21.5%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.8 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 2.2 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +27.3%
--- 2003 population: 4.2 million
--- 2022 population: 5.3 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $578
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,043
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 7.3%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 63.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 57.5%
f11photo // Shutterstock
#13. Georgia
- Percent employment change since 2003: +23.2%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 3.8 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 4.7 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +26.6%
--- 2003 population: 8.6 million
--- 2022 population: 10.9 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $684
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,221
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.3%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 68.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 62.3%
Canva
#12. Oregon
- Percent employment change since 2003: +23.3%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.6 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 2.0 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +19.5%
--- 2003 population: 3.5 million
--- 2022 population: 4.2 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $651
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,253
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 8.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 67.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 63.5%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#11. Montana
- Percent employment change since 2003: +24.7%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 404,900
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 504,800
- Percent population change since 2003: +22.1%
--- 2003 population: 0.9 million
--- 2022 population: 1.1 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $521
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,028
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.8%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 66.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 62.6%
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#10. North Carolina
- Percent employment change since 2003: +25.9%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 3.7 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 4.7 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +27.0%
--- 2003 population: 8.4 million
--- 2022 population: 10.7 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $621
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,160
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.9%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 67.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 60.5%
Sharkshock // Shutterstock
#9. Florida
- Percent employment change since 2003: +27.1%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 7.2 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 9.1 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +30.8%
--- 2003 population: 17.0 million
--- 2022 population: 22.2 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $630
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,186
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.6%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 61.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 59.3%
Mia2you // Shutterstock
#8. North Dakota
- Percent employment change since 2003: +30.6%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 319,100
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 416,900
- Percent population change since 2003: +22.0%
--- 2003 population: 0.6 million
--- 2022 population: 0.8 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $516
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,131
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 3.5%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 71.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 69.3%
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#7. Washington
- Percent employment change since 2003: +31.3%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.7 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 3.5 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +27.5%
--- 2003 population: 6.1 million
--- 2022 population: 7.8 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $747
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,569
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 7.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 67.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 65.2%
Agnieszka Gaul // Shutterstock
#6. Colorado
- Percent employment change since 2003: +32.4%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.1 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 2.8 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +29.0%
--- 2003 population: 4.5 million
--- 2022 population: 5.8 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $724
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,361
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.3%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 72.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 69.5%
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock
#5. Arizona
- Percent employment change since 2003: +33.3%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.2 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 3.0 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +33.6%
--- 2003 population: 5.5 million
--- 2022 population: 7.4 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $673
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,220
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.9%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 65.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 60.9%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#4. Nevada
- Percent employment change since 2003: +35.8%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.1 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.5 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +41.3%
--- 2003 population: 2.2 million
--- 2022 population: 3.2 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $658
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,163
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.7%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 68.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 60.2%
randy andy // Shutterstock
#3. Idaho
- Percent employment change since 2003: +39.6%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 590,500
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 824,200
- Percent population change since 2003: +42.2%
--- 2003 population: 1.4 million
--- 2022 population: 1.9 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $538
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,009
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.7%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 68.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 62.5%
Charles Knowles // Shutterstock
#2. Texas
- Percent employment change since 2003: +42.0%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 9.3 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 13.1 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +36.3%
--- 2003 population: 22.0 million
--- 2022 population: 30.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $686
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,284
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.9%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.1%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 68.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 63.8%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#1. Utah
- Percent employment change since 2003: +56.9%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.0 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.6 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +43.2%
--- 2003 population: 2.4 million
--- 2022 population: 3.4 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $588
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,137
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.6%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 70.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 68.1%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
