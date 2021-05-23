Alan Guebert: Ag groups make a united, hollow call on meatpackers to play nice

While the first item, renewal of the Livestock Mandatory Reporting rule, is important, it was likely to be done with or without a public call from six farm groups.

“Demand,” however, is a curious word to use when asking anyone, let alone DOJ, to do you a favor. It’s an even odder construction when paired with the softer request that DOJ and USDA should, “as warranted, conduct joint oversight of packer activity.”

Which begs the question: When is oversight warranted? Would it be “warranted” now when, as reported by DTN on Monday, packers are pocketing a record $128 per hundredweight — or more than $800 — per slaughtered steer than what they paid cowboys for the live animal?

Yes; absolutely, in fact. So why didn’t the groups agree to make that a key “demand” in their manifesto?

The final idea, invest in new, independent local packers, is rock-solid, but it also depends on heavy involvement by government for fast, effective implementation, a two-step that Congress rarely executes well.

Despite these modest actions, ranchers, cattle feeders, and meat buyers will continue to get kicked in the teeth by packers until real reforms — like COOL and a diligent antitrust investigation of packers — are implemented.

Everyone in that meeting knows this; some, however, still can’t say it out loud.

