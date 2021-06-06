Alan Guebert: Adventures in ag journalism:

Dr. Rob Mixsell of Genesis Health System talks about being first in Davenport to receive COVID-19 vaccine.

This week marks the 28th anniversary of this editorial effort. In round numbers that’s more than 1,430 columns, a million words, and who knows how many cold beverages.

Its start came about like many efforts in journalism: I got fired. It’s a long story, so you might want to get comfortable — and even grab a cold beverage.

In early 1993 I was nearing the end of my eighth, year-long contract with Farm Journal magazine. My arrangement with FJ was simple: It sent me a check at the start of every month and, by the end of every month, I sent it three stories.

The freelance deal, claimed the FJ boss, was “the best in ag journalism.” That had to be a whopper because in eight years the monthly money never changed even though the stories had to.

Then, in February or March, the Big Boss telephoned to say he had a problem. What? I asked, genuinely puzzled.

“You,” he announced; “you can’t walk down the middle of the road.”

I had no idea what he meant so after an uncomfortable silence, I suggested, “No one with any sense walks down the middle of the road because cars can hit you going and coming.”

Four, maybe five, seconds later the axe fell.