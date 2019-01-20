I love sports, but every year I become less enamored by athletics.
While athletes may have loyalty to their teammates and coaches, they have little to the schools in which they are supposedly educated. The same can be said of many of their coaches. Offer them more of what they want at another school, and they are out of here.
The justification that sports offers students an opportunity to be physically fit is blatant nonsense. The average student has a greater probability of someday going to Mars than playing on a major college team.
The entire system borders on corruption. It has more to do with money than what happens on the court or field.
At the same time, it is extremely expensive. Out of 230 schools listed by both the NCAA and the USA Today, only 6 percent did not require an external money transfer to the program. Almost 80 percent of these came from the top 10 percent earning schools. In all other schools, 98.6 percent did not pay their full cost back to the university.
In other words, athletic programs not only do not pay for themselves, they require money taken out of universities that could have been used to reduce tuition or improve academic programs.
According to NCAA statistics, the University of Iowa brought in $131 million and almost broke even. Iowa State University brought in $83 million, 2.6 percent of that transferred from other university funds. The University of Northern Iowa is hurting, only bringing in $20 million, with about 48 percent of that transferred from other school funds.
Eighty-two football coaches have an annual salary of over a million, and the average cost of a NCAA athlete is between $43,000 to $80,000 per year.
Suppose a school like UNI decided to treat its math program the same way it treats football. The school would do an intergalactic search to find the best mathematician $500,000 a year could buy. That person would hire a staff of the best mathematicians he could attract.
The head and his staff would receive additional bonuses based, not on whether students liked them, but how well the students performed mathematically.
He and his staff could comb the world for the best mathematics students, and attract them to UNI with free tuition, individual tutors and other perks. The program would demand new facilities, special computers and other materials that would make the department state-of-the-art.
The staff and students would have a generous travel budget to attend conferences and participate in special seminars and competitions.
The university PR machine would make sure a story about the program appeared daily in the media, all with the same theme: Excellence, the best math program in the nation!
Within a decade, and certainly within 20 years, UNI would have the premiere math reputation in the country and would attract more students than the program could possibly handle.
We have been told a winning athlete team attracts students. That is only marginally true. A good academic program attracts a hell of lot more.
