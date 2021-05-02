ABRAHAM: Racism is America's secret ingredient

Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., ecently asserted, “America is not a racist country. Within every society you have bad actors.” More strikingly, he added, “America is a work in progress.” An interesting set of statements.
Let’s see. Beginning in the latter half of the 19th century, from 1862 to 1968 it’s estimated there were over 4,700 lynchings in the U.S. and 73% of the victims were Black. During that time period the percent of Black people in the U.S. averaged about 15%. Quite a contrast. While we don’t have many lynchings today, all you have to do is watch the news to see evidence of racism. Black men are much more likely to be victims of police traffic stops for minor offenses than whites. Racial profiling is widespread in police departments, although it is denied.
OK, what about other races? In 1882, the Chinese Exclusion Act banned further Chinese immigration and naturalization. The phrase “yellow peril” referring to Asian immigrants was popularized in the news. In the 20th century, a bushel of anti-Chinese laws were passed in various states limiting immigration. Now, ex-president Donald Trump made a hit with his minions who chuckled when he referred to COVID-19 as the Chinese Flu or the Kung Flu.
It gets worse. Because of hatred, fear, and anger, during WWII, President Roosevelt signed an executive order sending 120,000 people of Japanese descent to the American version of concentration camps. What’s worse, almost 70% of them were American citizens. With notice of sometimes just a few days, these Japanese-Americans were locked up under armed guard without a trial or any charges being filed against them. Stop and think about the enormity of imprisoning Americans solely because of their color or ancestry. They lost not only their liberty but most of their possessions. Roughly 11,000 Germans and 3,000 Italians were likewise incarcerated but certainly not on the same scale as the “yellow peril.” Today we see Japanese Americans subject to abuse and beatings on our streets just because of the color of their skin.
We have eliminated legal discrimination based on race, but that doesn’t mean we are not a racist country. While racism is not institutionalized or allowed it is certainly there. Graham has it wrong. True, not every American is a racist, but there is enough racial discrimination to provide clear evidence of its ubiquitous nature in our country. And as the view of history shows, it’s not new. Discrimination seems to be in our collective DNA. Immigrants from almost every country coming to the U.S. have historically been discriminated against, most on the basis of race.
After almost 250 years, we should be more than a work in progress. We have a problem with racism and racial discrimination in our country, and it’s not confined to just a few bad actors. The solution to the problem will not be quick and it will not be easy. However, to make any progress, we must begin by facing the reality that racial discrimination exists. Not until then can we be on the path to greatness.
Fred Abraham is professor emeritus at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.