ABRAHAM: Racism is America's secret ingredient

Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., ecently asserted, “America is not a racist country. Within every society you have bad actors.” More strikingly, he added, “America is a work in progress.” An interesting set of statements.

Let’s see. Beginning in the latter half of the 19th century, from 1862 to 1968 it’s estimated there were over 4,700 lynchings in the U.S. and 73% of the victims were Black. During that time period the percent of Black people in the U.S. averaged about 15%. Quite a contrast. While we don’t have many lynchings today, all you have to do is watch the news to see evidence of racism. Black men are much more likely to be victims of police traffic stops for minor offenses than whites. Racial profiling is widespread in police departments, although it is denied.

OK, what about other races? In 1882, the Chinese Exclusion Act banned further Chinese immigration and naturalization. The phrase “yellow peril” referring to Asian immigrants was popularized in the news. In the 20th century, a bushel of anti-Chinese laws were passed in various states limiting immigration. Now, ex-president Donald Trump made a hit with his minions who chuckled when he referred to COVID-19 as the Chinese Flu or the Kung Flu.