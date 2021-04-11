ABRAHAM: Is this the Iowa we want?

Rekha Basu, writing in the Des Moines Register, reports on the results of a recent Iowa Poll sponsored by the Register. The newspaper’s poll is widely regarded as the gold standard in Iowa polling and is trusted by members of both parties in the state.
Creating a good poll is a tricky business. The phrasing of questions and generating a representative sample of the population are critical to wringing out accurate results. This poll was conducted by Selzer & Company, noted for effective poll design. Here are some interesting results on how Iowans feel about the Legislature’s initiatives and governor’s policies:
About 75% didn’t want to see unemployment benefits
- cut.
- Just
under half oppose using state funds to pay for private
- education.
- 52%
are against shortening the time for early
- voting.
- 46%
think the state is headed in the right direction while 42% believe the state is going the wrong
- way.
- 52%
think Gov. Kim Reynolds should not run for re-election in 19
- months.
- 51%
don’t like her handling of the COVID-19
- pandemic.
- 70%
of Iowans favor outlawing racial profiling by law
- enforcement.
- 54%
of women are against legislation to limit access to school bathrooms by a person’s sex at birth while 60% of men favor
- it.
- 58%
of poll respondents overall think the proposed constitutional amendment that would make it easier to block abortions is a bad
- idea.
Interpreting poll results is a tricky business. It is usually a mistake to rely on a single question to gauge the overall positions of respondents. Inferring thinking from a poll is like a jigsaw puzzle. A series of questions is fit together to create a picture of a population’s attitude. Drawing conclusions from what is seen is also an art form. And like most art, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. I am not an art critic, but the image I see from the poll is pretty clear that Iowans are not particularly happy with what our political leaders are doing. Basu writes, “A majority of Iowans are more progressive than those elected to public office.” I agree.
Breaking the results down even further, 86% of Republicans approve of Reynolds’ performance, while 60% of all men do but only 37% of women do.
The picture I see is a state governor who is following Donald Trump’s strategy of governing for the base: Republican men. Based on legislation that has already passed or probably will, that same strategy seems to be followed by the Republicans in the state Legislature. I see a Republican government that is increasingly out of touch with Iowans and is focusing on a minority subset of the population. My good friend Scott Cawelti asks in a Facebook posting if this is the Iowa you grew up in. I also ask if this is the Iowa you want.
One final poll result. Only 28% of Iowans want Chuck Grassley to run again. Just 43% approve of Joni Ernst. The unhappiness with government is not confined just to state offices.
We are about 19 months from the next elections. If you want to change Iowa’s direction, now is the time to start.
Fred Abraham is professor emeritus at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.