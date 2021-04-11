ABRAHAM: Is this the Iowa we want?

Interpreting poll results is a tricky business. It is usually a mistake to rely on a single question to gauge the overall positions of respondents. Inferring thinking from a poll is like a jigsaw puzzle. A series of questions is fit together to create a picture of a population’s attitude. Drawing conclusions from what is seen is also an art form. And like most art, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. I am not an art critic, but the image I see from the poll is pretty clear that Iowans are not particularly happy with what our political leaders are doing. Basu writes, “A majority of Iowans are more progressive than those elected to public office.” I agree.