Since November 2016, we’ve been residing restlessly inside the Donald J. Trump Reality Show.
It’s as if “The Apprentice” morphed into a nightmarish sci-fi series — a “Twilight Zone” knockoff with Trumpian tweets replacing Rod Serling’s ominous narrative.
Politically, it’s more “deplorable-ism” (to paraphrase Hillary Clinton) than populism given the ceaseless stream of vindictive tweets. But we’ve seen aspects of this show before.
Trump shares some traits with “Chauncey Gardiner” (Chance the Gardener), a naïve rather than manipulative character in “Being There,” the 1979 movie based on Jerzy Kosinski’s novel.
Through ongoing misunderstandings, Chance becomes a celebrity and presidential adviser. He’s perceived as a sage for supposedly profound sayings pilfered from his TV addiction. Hence this dialogue:
Ron Stiegler: My editors and I have been wondering if you would consider writing a book for us, something about your political philosophy?
Chance: I can’t write.
Stiegler: Heh, heh, of course not, who can nowadays? … Look, we can give you a six-figure advance. I’ll provide you with the very best ghostwriter, proofreaders.
Chance: I can’t read.
Stiegler: Of course you can’t! No one has the time! We glance at things. We watch television.
Chance: I like to watch TV.
Stiegler: Oh, oh, oh sure you do. No one reads!
Trump is similarly prone to monosyllabic declarations: “I know words. I have the best words.”
As for Trump’s literacy, “Art of the Deal” ghostwriter Tony Schwartz said, “He is incapable of reading a book, much less writing one.” Biographer Tim O’Brien agreed, “President Trump didn’t write any of his books. Ghostwriters on all of them.”
Axios.com cited his TV addiction: “Trump’s days in the Oval Office are relatively short — from around 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. ... During that time he usually has a meeting or two, but spends a good deal of time making phone calls and watching cable news. ... Then he’s back to the residence for more phone calls and more TV.”
His tweets belie denials about that obsession. His Fox News fandom means frequently hiring alums.
As for the government shutdown, ostensibly over the border wall, Rep. Ron Costello, R-Pa., said, “Sean Hannity and a few other people screamed fire. The president then fell in line behind Sean Hannity.” And Rush Limbaugh and Ann Coulter.
Life imitates art.
On CBS’ “Trackdown” (“End of the World” episode) in 1958, con man “Walter Trump” alarms Texas townsfolk about a fake, impending meteor storm. Only a force-shield umbrella and, yes, a wall can save them. The dialogue from YouTube is eerily prescient:
Narrator: The people were ready to believe. Like sheep they ran to the slaughterhouse. And waiting for them was the high priest of fraud.
Trump: I am the only one. Trust me. I can build a wall around your homes that nothing will penetrate.
Townsperson: What do we do? How can we save ourselves?
Trump: You ask, “How do you build that wall?” You ask, and I’m here to tell you.
Yet today’s reality is still stranger than yesterday’s fiction.
