Social critic and professor Camille Paglia described a bureaucracy as a wasteful, redundant and ultimately tyrannical spreading sclerotic mass.
Bureaucracies are not only tyrannical, they are also symptomatic of a dying structure, be it a school system or an entire culture. It is literally the hardening of the arteries of an organization. Everything becomes a matter of process; outcomes, at best, are secondary.
Why is this so hard to communicate, especially to bureaucrats?
Here is an actual example. Details are blurred to protect the guilty.
“The State Board of Education unanimously awarded full approval to our —— Educator Preparation Program. This is a great accomplishment for our ——. I would like to thank all the faculty and staff that worked hard over the last seven years to achieve this goal and distinction.
“As we move forward, the Department of Education will visit —— in the next year to ensure that the plans we developed for compliance were properly implemented. This means we will need to continue working on:
- Clarifying and refining the governance structure.
- Ensuring all faculty members’ teaching duties are aligned with their appropriate preparation, knowledge, experience and skills.
- Providing literacy instruction, specifically the integration of reading strategies in content area coursework to all secondary teacher candidates.”
Let’s take a stab at decoding this.
After seven years, a group of workers needs to continue working on … what? Governance structure, a process; ensuring all faculty, etc., a process; and providing literacy instruction… to whom? What is the outcome? Don’t know, but they have been working seven years on the process. Nevertheless, it has been a great success because another group of bureaucrats have given not only approval, but full approval for another year of clarifying, ensuring and providing something, evidently a “governance structure” for “compliance.”
Perhaps the third point gives a hint. Evidently, someone is interested in verifying that “secondary” teachers have been given “literacy instruction,” that is “integrated.” No, that is not quite right; “integrated” is a verb. “Integration,” as used here, is a noun, which implies none of this has anything to do with what a “secondary” teacher actually does.
Here is a heretical thought. What if the outcome (whatever that is) could be achieved without any governance (isn’t that an interesting word) at all? Many of us grew up without anyone dictating governance structured compliance, and most of us are literate by modern school standards.
I wonder if any of the people in this hard-working group, on the state board and other multitudes of workers who support all this infrastructure ever stopped to think this eight years of intense labor was actually going to result in anything at all that wasn’t happening as output in a one-room school in a cornfield in 1880.
