By now, most people have probably heard all they care to about the Mueller report and its conclusions. Nonetheless, I do have several comments. Sorry!
It’s pretty clear President Trump expects loyalty to him personally from everyone he appoints or who surrounds him. There is a tiny grain of reasonableness in this. After all, the job of president is demanding and always subject to criticism and second guessing. A president should have confidence his team thinks the way he does.
However, a president must also understand it is unreasonable to expect everyone to unequivocally agree with all his ideas. But it is obvious Trump expects just that. A careful reading of the report indicates those who don’t doggedly obey him don’t last long. This is becoming a serious problem.
From the report: “The President’s efforts to influence the investigation were mostly unsuccessful, but that is largely because the persons who surrounded the President declined to carry out orders or accede to his requests.”
Yet, most of those very people are gone. Trump’s circle now consists almost exclusively of those who give him complete personal loyalty and obedience. This is a serious shortcoming for any leader, let alone the president. In government, loyalty should be to the Constitution and the country, not personally to the president. Trump claims the report dismisses any charge of collusion with the Russians to sway the 2016 election. Well, not exactly. What about the Trump Tower meeting between members of his family and campaign committee with Russians? This undeniably occurred, and the purpose was to get “dirt” on Hillary Clinton. The Mueller report states there was not enough evidence for a conspiracy charge, as defined in the law, but says little on whether there was collusion, which has no legal meaning. On top of that, Rudy Giuliani says, “There’s nothing wrong with taking information from Russians. It depends on where it came from.” Really Rudy? Isn’t that collusion?
Then there is Trump’s infamous public plea about Clinton’s emails: “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing. I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press.”
Collusion doesn’t have to be a secret, and this certainly sounds like collusion. Suppose Clinton had said, “China if you’re listening, find and make public Trump’s tax returns and financial statements. You’ll be rewarded by the press.” How would that play? Probably interpreted as collusion. Finally, on obstruction of justice. According to the Mueller report, James Comey testified the president asked him to shut down an FBI investigation of Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn. “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go.” Despite Trump’s denial, the special counsel concluded, “substantial evidence corroborates Comey’s account.”
It goes on and on, but it’s clear we have a president who thinks he is above the law and will do anything to win. It’s an unhealthy combination for our country.
