We get so much disturbing news. Whether it’s poor leadership, natural disasters, fires or crime, it’s hard not to be at lest a little discouraged with life. It’s helpful to occasionally stop and look at the good things around us. The Cedar Valley has so many good things going for it. Let me name a few in Cedar Falls because I live there, but the other cities have great things going on too.
Sturgis Falls. The recently concluded celebration offers a great opportunity to visit with friends in a relaxing, pleasant environment. There’s always Cedar Falls High class reunions, good music, activities and excellent food and drink.
Overman Park. Movies under the Moon, Summer Concert Series, the Farmer’s Market and even lunchtime music make the park a nice place to spend some time. Sitting in a lawn chair and enjoying the outdoors is a nice picker-upper.
Trail system. Both hard and soft surface trails along with water trails offer so much outdoor recreation. You can walk and bike well away from traffic and worries. Extending well beyond Cedar Falls, the Cedar Valley Trails have been named Iowa’s Outstanding Tourism Attraction. If you want to commune with nature, this is the place to be.
Recycling. We are learning the benefits of recycling. It’s a money saver for the city since tipping fees at the landfill decline. Homeowners can also use smaller trash containers and pay a smaller fee. Beyond that, recycling is better for the environment and just good sense. The city has provided collection containers at several sites around town that make it convenient and easy for us to do our part, helping to leave a better world for our children.
Seasonal compost facility. For years, grass clippings, tree cuttings and a variety of other yard waste was routinely put in the trash and wound up in the landfill. In addition, leaves were frequently burned, causing respiratory issues for some and unpleasant, smoke-filled air. That is now illegal, and the city responded by creating a site where all of this can be turned into useful compost.
National Night Out. This is a country-wide program law enforcement and public safety officers participate in annually along with Target stores. Children can be fingerprinted for free and there are free refreshments and food along with a variety of activities. Equipment can be examined up close. In an era when police are many times criticized, this is a great chance to meet and mingle with local officers. Building a better rapport with them can’t help but bring a community together and establish strong relationships.
There are many more things I could have mentioned and as I said, other Cedar Valley Communities have just as much if not more great things going for them. Just look for them.
These can be trying times for all of us. While it’s important to be aware of the problems in our world, we can’t overlook all of the good things around us. As the old commercial used to say, “Try it. You’ll like it!”
