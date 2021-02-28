Onward, Waverly: Businesses persevere by facing pandemic challenge, creatively pivoting

Like many businesses, the Waverly Chamber of Commerce entered 2020 looking forward to goals and projects aimed at continuing the progressive spirit our community has come to be known for.
As we wrapped up the first quarter, we were suddenly faced with a pandemic that would forever change the way our businesses would and could function to pay their expenses. Instead of shying away from this challenging moment in time, we chose to face it head-on and pivoted immediately to understanding the local, state, national and global situations as they unfolded.
We placed our 2020 goals aside to help our business community as much as possible. We found ourselves becoming students of the virus, learning about its effects on businesses and the economy from our state, federal and national agencies. We understood our learning time was short as our businesses needed information and answers to their questions, and our community was looking for a reliable resource.
I am proud to say the Waverly Chamber of Commerce answered the call — literally.
Merriam-Webster defines the word perseverance as “continued effort to do or achieve something despite difficulties, failure, or opposition.” When speaking about our businesses in Waverly, I can’t think of a better word to use. I am so proud of the challenges they have overcome and continue to persevere through, still today. It may sound strange to hear someone say they are proud of businesses, but I am.
Many in the Cedar Valley may not know that Waverly businesses have been through some challenging years prior to the pandemic. The most recent was the two-year Iowa DOT reconstruction project of State Highway 3/Bremer Avenue for the full two-mile length of the town.
Even though the project was completed at the end of 2018, those two following years were daunting, and businesses would have just over a year to recover before many of them were being forced to shut down due to an unforeseen pandemic.
We were fortunate in that several of our retail, restaurant, service-based and industrial businesses already had a strong online presence when we started learning about the virus. What struck me as remarkable was how many businesses not only increased their social media reach through multiple platforms, but how creative they became in the process.
In March 2020, for example, Thompson Shoes started Facebook Live events showcasing the new summer line-up of merchandise and how people could place their order by sending the store a direct message using the platform’s instant messaging option.
Another was the East Bremer Diner, which started hosting “Bingo Nights” every Friday evening via Facebook Live and gave away bundles of prizes donated by other local businesses to winners of each round. Going home and partaking in the virtual fun by watching the game unfold, while typing comments to our friends in the community who were also participating, helped us connect with others during a time of isolation. The team at the diner made staying home fun for all by designing various themes and even dressing in costume.
Finally, Wartburg College transitioned quickly to an online learning format and has since found creative ways to engage students and the community through pre-recorded music concerts such as Christmas with Wartburg. This year’s production premiered through an international Facebook Live event and was available to stream on YouTube throughout the holiday season, for free.
It is for these reasons, and so many more, that I’m proud of our businesses in Waverly and those who have supported them. We mourn the loss of one business which closed solely due to the pandemic, but celebrate how Waverly continues to push onward.
With more infrastructure projects in the pipeline, a new youth ball diamond facility coming to fruition soon and many more exciting plans ahead, it is not hard to see why Waverly continues to attract new businesses, growing families and visitors who enjoy all that we have to offer.