Better than New! This high-quality built, two-story home is located in the high-demand Fieldstone addition and is in pristine condition! You will love the open layout and natural light that floods the spaces from all of the expansive windows. This freshly painted home has Brazilian hardwood floors that flow through a lot of the main floor living spaces. As you enter, you are greeted with a great home office on one side, which is a necessity in the remote working environment, and a formal dining room on the other side. You will also be in awe of the main floor living room with elevated ceilings, gorgeous exterior views, great built-ins, and a gas fireplace that anchors the space. From there, the living room is connected to a dining area and a chef’s kitchen that boasts granite countertops, a double oven, soft close cabinetry, a walk-in pantry, and a slider that leads to the outdoor living spaces, which are perfect for entertaining. The main floor also features the spacious primary bedroom that is an airy retreat with tray ceilings that has an en-suite bathroom with a whirlpool tub, tile shower with glass doors, dual vanities, and a great walk-in closet. Finishing off the main floor is a half bathroom and a laundry room. The upper level is home to three expansive bedrooms with large closets, one has an en-suite bathroom, and two bedrooms share a jack-and-jill bathroom. The walk-out lower level is a show stopper with a family room with a fireplace surrounded with stone, a great kitchenette and bar area, in-floor heat, space for a rec area, a fifth bedroom, and an additional full bathroom. You will absolutely love the theater room that offers stadium seating and a built-in counter area, which is the perfect spot for all of the popcorn and snacks. The exterior provides more outdoor living with a great upper-level patio off the kitchen and a lower-level fire pit area, as well as access to the Fieldstone pond, which is stocked for fishing. Other amenities include a three-stall, side load garage, irrigation system, security system, central vac, updated mechanicals, and a newer roof. This amazing home is better than new, and not to be missed. See it today!