Beautiful ranch-style offering in wonderful neighborhood! As you step inside you'll be greeted by a light-filled living space adorned with a stunning gas fireplace, and great transom windows that flood the room with natural light, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere. The open concept design seamlessly connects the living area with the kitchen and dining space. The kitchen provides a pantry, tons of counter space with a large island and coffee bar area. The dining area is ideal for family gatherings and entertaining with the sliders that lead to the back deck, providing a picturesque view of the awesome backyard. Imagine enjoying your morning coffee or hosting football parties in the fantastic outdoor space! Continuing through the main floor is the mudroom/laundry area, a tranquil primary en-suite complete with a dual-sink vanity, walk-in shower and private toilet room. You'll find two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom as well as brand new carpet and fresh paint! But that's not all! The lower level boasts 2 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom with jetted tub, and a great family room complete with projector and surround-sound, creating the ideal in-home theater experience. Take advantage of the walk-out to the patio area where you can unwind or entertain family and friends. This home offers the best of both indoor and outdoor living, making it a must-see for anyone seeking comfort and convenience in a peaceful setting. Don't miss the opportunity to make this amazing home your own. Schedule a showing and today!