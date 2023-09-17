Expansive character filled home located in downtown Cedar Falls, directly across from Lincoln Elementary School. Boasting over three thousand square feet this home has room for everyone. Upon entering you are greeted in a spacious entry room and a rather open layout. The main floor offers a large living room, sunroom, dining room, kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom. On the second floor you are met with 4 bedrooms and a full bathroom. The third floor is a fully finished and makes a perfect additional family room or could even be used as an additional bedroom. With the full, partially finished basement, you have even more living and storage options. The living space and location that this home offers is hard to beat, you don't want to miss it!