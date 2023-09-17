Enjoy the tranquil backyard this home has to offer, sitting on 0.73 acres m/l that is conveniently located just off of HWY 63 making for an easy commute. This 2-story home offers plenty of potential with character-filled woodwork, a spacious layout with designated living and dining rooms, a large kitchen including a pantry, and a main floor bedroom featuring hardwood floors and attached 1/2 bathroom. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom as well as another non-conforming bedroom. There is an over-sized attached 2 stall garage with room for storage and a work bench area. It just needs a little TLC and vision and this home will be shining again!