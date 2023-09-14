Located on a corner lot, this 4 bedroom 1 bathroom with tub/shower combo, 2 story home offers a newer furnace, and AC, roof, water heater, and windows. There is a nicely sized three season enclosed porch. Original hard wood staircase, wood trim, built ins ,and flooring is located throughout the home. This home features a formal dining room and spacious living room. There is a large walk up attic with tall ceiling affects to offer more living space. Located off the kitchen there is a large mud room/ pantry for storage. The back yard has plenty of space for grilling and children entertainment. This home is located just a few blocks from Irving school..