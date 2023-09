This 5.02 acres offers 2 separate homes, 3 separate garages and several outbuildings. 5437 has 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, a formal dining room and a breakfast nook off the kitchen. The full basement has 400 sq. ft. finished for additional living space. One bedroom is on the main level and 3 are up. 5507 is a 3 bedroom, 1 bath.