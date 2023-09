Taking backups, Great Home with TONS of updates!! NEW Furnace, AC, Flooring, Awesome Concrete Kitchen Countertops and much more!! This lovely home features 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the main floor along with a great size living room and then upstairs you have a large dormer with plenty of room for another bedroom or play area! The basement offers the 4th bedroom and another bathroom!! Double stall garage and a great outdoor space! Call today before its to late!