Updated and ready to go! This great home boasts character and charm throughout. The living room welcomes you in with great built-ins and large windows. The kitchen features new white cabinetry, updated countertops, and new flooring. Also on the main floor you will find two bedrooms and a full bathroom to share. The second level has two additional bedrooms and a 1/2 bath. Furnace, A/C and water heater are also new. The exterior has been freshly painted and includes a detached, two-stall garage. Don’t wait on this one! Schedule your tour today!