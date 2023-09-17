Attractively updated 2-story with a main-floor bedroom and 3 bedrooms (one doesn't have a closet) on upper level with a spacious sun porch. Large kitchen with generous cupboards and cafe table area for an eat-in kitchen along with formal dining adjoining an open living room. Sliders easily access the attractive wrap-around porch. Full bath off kitchen and half bath on upper level. Laundry located just down the stairs where you also find ample space for storage. A 720 square foot pole building provides generous garage space and has a concrete floor. Additional parking is available on South side.