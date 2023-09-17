Sitting proudly on 6th Street, you will find this lovely 2 story home. Imagine yourself enjoying an evening, or your morning coffee on the cozy covered porch. There is room for everyone, boasting 4-5 bedrooms, and 1.5 bathrooms! The beautiful lead glass windows and delightful built ins are some of the charming features to be found throughout. There is main floor laundry, a main floor bedroom and a big formal dining room! You are sure to appreciate the double detached garage as well. This home has been well maintained and sparkles. It is ready for you to call it home. Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Jesup - $145,000
