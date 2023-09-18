Impressive offering! Walking up to this one, the front porch greets you and is the perfect place to take in the end of summer evenings! This classic home welcomes you inside as you enter, showcasing a volume entry with views of the main floor and second floor loft. The main floor living room greets you with new flooring, a cozy fireplace, great window views and offers a bonus family room space attached. The formal dining room is easy for entertaining as its just off the kitchen. This great space is also perfect for a home office. The back of the home is anchored by a wonderful kitchen featuring cabinetry with plenty of specialty drawers and cabinets, updated appliances, a fantastic tile backsplash and more. With an attached dining space that offers access to the rear deck, meals are convenient! The main floor also features a laundry room/mudroom for dropping your things just inside the door and a half bath as well. Moving to the upper level you will love all the new flooring and the expansive loft just off the stairs that is perfect for an additional family room or home office. The primary suite is tucked in the corner featuring a separate jetted tub and shower, dual vanities and more. Two additional bedrooms with a jack and jill bathroom finish off the second floor. The living space continues in the lower level with an awesome rec room, a 4th bedroom and a half bath. With storage space galore, this one has it all. The exterior amenities include a three stall garage and a rear deck with a fenced in rear yard. Situated within walking distance to schools, this convenient location is amazing. New windows throughout, a newer ac, fresh paint throughout and tons of new flooring make this one hard to pass up! Schedule your showing today!