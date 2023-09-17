Welcome, to an awesome home in the heart of CF There are updates needed, so feel free to invision what you would do! When you enter in the back door you go through the fenced-in yard but don't forget to gaze at all the parking there is as well as the oversized double car garage. Inside, up the stairs right into the kitchen, and the Dining room /living room all the natural wood trim is just beautiful, there are 3 bedrooms on the main floor, one of the bedrooms has a bathroom. upstairs there is a lone bedroom. So far the count of bedrooms are at 4 and if you head to the basement you'll find a laundry room, a room that could be a bedroom with an egress and a bar believe it or not! and a full bathroom as well. Come by and let your mind do the wandering!! Open House on Sunday the 3rd of September from 1-2:30 Be There!!!